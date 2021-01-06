Family Video announced on Wednesday it is closing all of its remaining stores.
The stores will close once all their inventory is sold. The stores have begun liquidation sales on movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures, and more.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of the Midwest and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, which owns Family Video.
