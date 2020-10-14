Family Video stores are offering a promotion that will forgive all late fees from customers.
If a former customer has a late fee balance on their account, it will be removed with the purchase of any rental movie or video game, the company said in a press release.
"No matter the amount of the fee," the company said.
The promotion is a one-time deal and also covers accounts with items that were never returned.
The promotion will run from Oct. 20 through Oct. 25 at all Family Video locations throughout the Midwest.
"This year has been very difficult for the movie and retail industry. We have been blown away by the support from the communities we serve. We don't want a late fee to prevent our loyal customers from returning to our stores. We need your continued support to #SaveTheVideoStore during these tough times," Regional Vice President Brent Conley said.
