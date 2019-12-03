A local family is demanding answers following the death of a beloved father.
38-year-old Craig Wagner died while working at a construction site in Imlay City.
Initially, police thought he died in a trench collapse, but an autopsy showed Wagner suffered severe head trauma from excavating equipment and was likely dead before he was buried.
In October police announced they were seeking charges for a 63-year-old man who was driving the excavator that day but months later, no charges have been filed.
“He was a good kid, I miss him,” Tamara Jurn said. “It’s still unreal to me that he’s gone.”
Less than 3 months ago Jurn's life turned upside down. Her son Craig died on the job while working in Imlay City.
What police thought was a tragic accident, started to look a little different after seeing Wagner’s autopsy.
“My son was basically murdered,” Jurn said.
She says Wagner was working as an equipment operator for a construction company when he was killed.
Originally a co-worker had told police that a trench had collapsed on Wagner, but Imlay City police say that story didn't match up.
An autopsy confirmed Wagner had indeed died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head caused by the excavating equipment at the scene.
“The bucket hit him with such force it killed him instantly,” Jurn said. “So, his last reaction was to suck in air. "
Jurn says her family is frustrated with the lack of charges in the case, believing the person operating the equipment should be held responsible.
We reached out to Lapeer County Prosecutor Michael Sharkey.
He denied an on-camera interview but says he is still fully investigating the matter and should have a complete report by the end of the week.
He says cases like this are handled slowly with caution.
Jurn says it's been difficult to stay patient.
“He's still walking around free; my son is dead."
