A local family is reeling after a house fire destroys their home and their belongings inside.
The house has been with the family for more than 40 years.
“I looked back and I couldn’t see anything,” said Phillis Alexander.
Alexander said she’s still in shock after waking up to her home in flames.
“And by the time I made it to the stairs my house was covered in smoke,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the fire began in the basement with some wiring, but her three-story home was engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes and she wasn’t home alone.
She said her son Jamar is on the autism spectrum and was downstairs with his father when the fire broke out.
“Jamar, he’s our special baby he knows some things, but some things he don’t and when a fire break out your adrenaline get to rushing,” Alexander said.
Everyone made it out of the home alive, but Alexander said everything inside is a total loss.
“He came outside with nothing on, but the clothes on his back, no shoes, no coat, he’s in need of everything also,” Alexander said.
Alexander said she’s asking for help for her family and said she’s still dealing with the fact that her childhood home is gone.
“My father bought this house back in 1973, me and my eight siblings we grew up here in the house, and then we also had our children,” Alexander said. “Grow up here in the house. It’s a family history and you know hard it is to let family history go, but we just thank God we’re here today because no matter what materialistic things you have, getting out of the fire is the best thing to do.”
If you'd like to help this family during their hard times, can visit their fundraiser on Facebook.
