A family's roof was destroyed, car damaged, and their belongings gone after their Bay City home went up in flames on Easter Sunday.
“Pretty much everything in there is a total loss,” Chris Earl said.
That's including much needed supplies for their son with special needs, like his feeding tube and breathing tube which were both lost in the fire
“We lost all of his medical supplies, equipment, a lot of his special needs toys are gone
No one was injured. But during a statewide shelter-in-place, the Earl family is now without shelter. Community members have stepped up to ease the pain of that new reality
“It really brings together a sense of community that people are trying to help you find a place to be,” Sarah Earl said.
And they're even helping the son with the supplies and equipment that he needs
“Just enough to get by for a couple days,” Sarah said. “So, it’s been a big help from the community far and wide really.”
“We have people contacting us as late as midnight asking what they can do for us,” Chris said.
Although the earl family suffered a big loss during the worst time possible, they're overwhelmed by with the support of the community, in the age of social distancing.
“It’s been awesome, it really has,” Sarah said.
