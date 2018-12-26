He’s grateful even though flames destroyed his home, now his family is working to recover.
TV5 introduced you to the family of Tim Wise early last month after what turned out to be a double dose of bad news, he was diagnosed with cancer.
Snow falling on the remains of their old home as a family recovers from tragedy.
“We’re doing OK, we’re doing better than we were before,” said Emma Wise.
And before was sadness and pain for Tim Wise’s family.
The 39-year-old lost his mother, then he was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer.
“It’s not that bad I guess," Tim said. "They got 85 percent of it our with surgery."
The day after the diagnosis, their Bridgeport home caught fire.
“Total loss. Lost everything, animals, and everything," Tim said. "We’re still all crushed about it."
Their old home still stands as a reminder of the tragedy.
But this Christmas the Wise family is staying strong and focusing on fixing up a family home.
“It’s going to take some work of course, I mean every house would," Emma said. "It’s just been emotional but we’re getting through it as much as we can.”
They’re painting the home, having dinner with family and on Wednesday Tim starts his chemotherapy.
“At least we all got out of there alive," Tim said. "Everything happens for a reason."
The Wise family has a GoFundMe page set up.
So far they’ve raised more than $2,000 of their $20,000 goal.
