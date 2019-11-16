The Paul Bunyan Trophy will stay in Ann Arbor for at least one more year.
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Michigan State Spartans in the in-state showdown at the Big House.
Steps away from the Big House, fans decided a park was the best spot to watch U of M and MSU face off.
“Half Michigan State, half Michigan fans here,” said Peter Duquesnel, a Michigan State fan.
Both State and Wolverine fans came in waves to Ann Arbor, some even came as far as Kalamazoo.
“Well I always have to take this game off,” Duquesnel said. “Every time Michigan, Michigan State play each other it’s always going to be a big game, it’s always going to be a dog fight.”
For the Gutowski sisters, it’s a divided house.
“My dad usually just, he will just turn up the music louder when she’s trying to say anything in regards to Michigan, so it’s fine, it’s really good,” Amanda and Allison Gutowski said.
U of M alumni Greg Franklin was cooking up food for everyone.
“We better win big so I can send all them home mad,” Franklin said.
For Spartan fans Cameron and Devin Porter, they’re a little tired of the term “little brother.”
“Eight of the last 10 who's got more Big Ten titles in the last 10 years? We do. What do we say buddy? Go green,” Cameron and Devin said.
No matter what side these fans are on, they braved the cold for what they believe is the best rivalry in college football.
“I think hands down, in history, this is the best rivalry, Michigan, Michigan State,” Duquesnel said.
