Fans are excited to cheer on the Saginaw Spirit as they compete in game 7 of the OHL finals.
Debbie Cashin is a Spirit fan, she said nothing could keep her from tonight’s game.
“We’re coming, it’s like I don’t care, we’re going,” Cashin said.
Maria Ortega has been a season ticket holder for the past 15 years, she said that in addition to growing fans, her Saginaw Spirit has developed some awesome skills and she’s proud to be a part of the historic night.
“This is the first time they’ve actually gotten this far, they’ve made the playoffs, but they’re usually done in the first round,” Ortega said.
Fans said that although they’ve been disappointed in the past, they support the team no matter what.
The Saginaw Spirit plays Guelph Storm on April 29th, if the team win, they advance on to the OHL league championship.
