People across Michigan are glued to their televisions for the start of March Madness.
River Langford watched from work on Thursday. He said it’s probably the purest form of basketball.
“These kids are playing for a championship, they’re not playing for money. They’re playing with everything they got,” Langford said.
There will be 68 teams facing off against each other. People from all over are betting on teams and trying their luck on different brackets.
“I want Duke to win the March Madness. I would love for Michigan to go far but I don’t think they will,” said Jacob O’Brien, fan.
Adam Flood, fan, said he’ll settle for improvements from last year.
“I hope we play better than we did against Michigan State. I think we will make a run into at least the second week. That’s what I’m hoping for, but we got to stay alive, take it one game at a time,” Flood said.
Flood said he tries to watch the games while he is on lunch, but other employees are not so courteous.
According to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas says March Madness could cost employers $2.3 billion per hour in reduced productivity.
“I would agree, then again here I am fitting it in on my lunch break. I’m still being productive today, even though I’m enjoying basketball,” Flood said.
March Madness starts on March 21 and is scheduled to wrap up on April 8.
