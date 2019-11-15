Mid-Michigan families are divided ahead of the Michigan State University/University of Michigan football game on Saturday.
The MSU Spartans head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.
“Michigan State is going to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy,” said Steven Lange, MSU fan.
Lange wants MSU to win Saturday’s game.
He said he has a few tricks up his sleeve to help them take home the win.
“Because I’ll be screaming loud enough for them to hear me and if not, I’ll go jump through the TV,” Lange said.
Lange and other sports fanatics were getting their last-minute football gear at the Split Mitt in Flint Township on Friday.
There were a lot of U of M fans at the store as well, but none of them wanted to be interviewed.
Clearance Winkfield said he is a huge MSU fan, but he doesn’t think they’re going to have much luck.
“I hope Michigan State wins, but I know it’s a longshot. Either way it’ll still be enjoyable,” Winkfield said.
Other people said they don’t care who wins. They just want to see a good game.
“I hope they all have fun out in the cold winter day. I just want to see a good game and a good performance,” said Tony Bierek.
Regardless of the outcome, Lange said he will be cheering on the green and white. It’s something he said he can’t help to do.
“I’ve always been inspired, and I’ll always be a Spartan. My family is the Spartan. I have Spartan blood flowing through these veins,” Lange said.
The Spartans and Wolverines kick off at noon on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.