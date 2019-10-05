Fans show support despite cancellation of Shields-Habazin championship bout

Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields was planning to have her first pro-fight in her hometown of Flint and be named the fastest person to become a champion boxer across three different divisions.
But after her opponent’s trainer was punched during weigh-ins and hospitalized, tonight’s bout was canceled.
Even though Shields didn’t step into the ring many residents still came out to support her and their city.
“I feel a little disappointed cause I haven’t seen Claressa fight,” said Henry Wilson from Saginaw.
Fans weighed in on the sudden cancellation of the anticipated match-up between Shields and Ivana Habazin.
After Habazin’s trainer was punched by an assailant at the Dort Federal Event Center and taken to the hospital.
Shields took to social media Sunday afternoon calling the act of violence “inexcusable” and asking fans to pray for Habazin’s coach on his recovery.
But although the main fight was called off, fans like Wilson said he’s understanding toward the decision and even received a refund on his ticket.
“Well I got my tickets about three weeks ago, I just called in and got them. And then they gave us like a refund, or partially a refund because Claressa can’t fight so we was OK with that,” Wilson said.
Some of the fans say despite Shields not fighting tonight, they’re still coming out to support her and the Flint community.
"Although she is not fighting, we are still here to show our support," said Jasmine Burrell.
Burrell is part of the Claressa Shield’s Summer Camp, which offers tutoring and activities toward Flint’s youth.
She said in all, about 30 of their students came out regardless of the match’s cancellation.
Other fans like Gregory Fisher said he didn’t even accept the refund for his ticket.
“Well they asked me did I want a refund, I told them no. I want to support Claressa Shields and the Flint town, you know,” said Gregory Fisher from Flint.
Shields did not attend tonight’s fight and there’s no word if her match will be rescheduled.
But Shields posted a statement about the altercation of her Facebook page.
“My heart is with Coach Ali, a coach who has given his heart to this sport and to so many fighters over a long career,” Shields wrote.
