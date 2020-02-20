Several farm animals were killed in a Thursday afternoon barn fire.
Firefighters were called to Garfield Road between Linwood and Anderson in Bay County on Feb. 20 for reports of a fire.
Crews on the scene told TV5 they believe the barn fire was caused by a heat lamp, but the investigation is still underway.
Some goats and other farm animals were in the barn at the time, and we were told some died, but an exact number is unclear.
No people were hurt.
