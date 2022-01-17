A farm employee died after he was run over by a tractor that was driven by another employee, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6:49 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about the incident in the 3000 block of N. Decker Road in Evergreen Township.
According to the initial investigation, a 25-year-old male migrant worker from Mexico was traveling west in the farm’s driveway in a loader tractor when he struck a 38-year-old male migrant worker from Mexico who was walking in the driveway.
The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Kingston Police, Cass City MMR, Lamotte Township Fire Department and Argyle Township Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.