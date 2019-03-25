A local non-profit said thousands of dollars worth of its farming equipment was stolen.
The Asbury Community Development Corporation, located at 1653 Davison Road in Flint, said it Kobota farm tractor, snowblower, salt spreader, and a frontend loader were taken over the weekend.
Asbury stored the equipment behind a former fire station, locked in a fenced-area.
The chains, locks, and cables were all cut on the main gate to get to the equipment, which was likely loaded with a flatbed truck, Asbury said.
“It is sad that people are willing to take from us when so many of us are working hard to make a difference in the lives of our residents,” says the Reverend Dr. Tommy McDoniel, Pastor of Asbury Church and Executive Director of the non-profit CDC.
The stolen equipment is valued between $25,000 and $30,000.
Asbury said it used the equipment to mow vacant lots in the neighborhood and maintain its farm.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of its equipment to call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800.
