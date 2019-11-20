The Williams family was starting a farm. Their goat Big Mama had just given birth to two babies. They had cats, dogs, a hedgehog, and just added a bunch of bunnies.
Sunday morning, everything changed.
"Smoke and flames."
Their surviving pets walk through the ashes of what used to be their Clio home.
The family says an electrical fire started Sunday morning while they were asleep.
One of the boys heard a smoke detector, he told his parents, and everyone got out safely.
Unfortunately, many of the animals were trapped inside the garage.
"Busted out the windows and that,” Dallas Williams said. “I couldn't get the doors fully open. I could hear them for lack of a better term, screaming."
Dozens of animals died in the fire, the bunnies, 12 chickens and Big Mama the goat to name only a few.
"I was opening all the doors I could think of to make sure the cats could get out the dogs could get out,” Nicole Williams said. “My heart is completely broken for all my animals that i have lost."
Nicole was able to save her baby goats.
The Williams family home is a total loss.
They and their five boys are living in a camper on the property.
"We chose to stay home,” Dallas said. “We still have a lot of animals on the property out in pens that need everyday attention. So, we really couldn't be at a hotel a half hour away."
Dallas and Nicole say the community has lent amazing support.
"We're overwhelmed with so much love and support,” Nicole said. “I really do appreciate it and so do my kids."
Though living in a camper, they don't have much room to store the donations.
They plan to get a mobile home on the property. You can help by donating to their GoFundMe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.