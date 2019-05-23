A southern Michigan sheriff says a farm worker was fatally electrocuted when a steel truss he was holding touched a power line.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says 19-year-old Rocky Stoner of Marcellus was injured Thursday morning at Sparks Cedarlee Farms in Penn Township.
Behnke says Stoner was working on building a storage facility at the time. He says a co-worker was using a forklift to move the truss into position while Stoner held the truss.
Behnke says the worker on the forklift immediately called 911 and administered first aid, but Stoner couldn't be revived. Stoner was pronounced dead at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.