Many trees and crops at farms are in bloom right now, but Tuesday night’s expected freeze has farmers worried.
Freezing temperatures can cause crops to dry up and die, impacting the harvest down the line and local farmers are preparing for the worst.
"We'd rather not be under a freeze warning. It's kind of scary," said Jon Leaman, co-owner of Leaman’s Green Apple Barn.
A yield of thousands of bushels of apples are at risk this week at Leaman's in Freeland. Leaman is bracing for cold temperatures the next couple of nights, leaving apple blossoms that bloomed early in danger.
"Those warm temperatures forced the trees out of dormancy a little bit earlier than I would've liked to have seen," Leaman said.
He said a few degrees will be the difference between losing some of his crop or a lot of it.
"The apple blossoms right now are in a stage we call pink or pre-pink. And in that kind of a stage at 28 degrees, we might lose 10 percent of the crop,” Leaman said. “At 25 degrees we might lose as much as 90 percent of the crop."
Leaman said the orchard will look to bring in apples from other places if there are significant losses. He said dealing with all kinds of weather comes with the territory when you're a farmer.
"Whether it's floods, it's wind, it's rain, it's hail. So yep, it's something that we have to expect and plan for and hope and pray," he said.
Plants around your home garden are at risk Tuesday night as well, but you can protect them from the overnight freeze a couple of ways.
Bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets and plastic sheets make suitable covers for vulnerable plants, drape them loosely to allow for air circulation, and don't place them directly on the plants. For smaller plants, recycled milk jugs or two-liter bottles cut in half are effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.