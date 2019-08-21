Farms around Mid-Michigan are still recovering from a wet and cold spring.
“Well it hit pocket for sure, and we really kind of knew all along that it was going to get bad because if we couldn’t plant we knew that others couldn’t plant,” said Don Morse, of Don Morse Farms.
Morse said his farm was hit hard this year.
“Typically a lot of times we try to have the corn planted by the 14th of May,” Morse said.
Morse said due to this past spring weather, farmers weren’t able to get back to the field until late June. He said they lost the opportunity to plant and to make money.
“I don’t know of anyone that can say they might be 90-years-old and say they ever saw a spring quite like this,” Morse said.
More than 200 boxes of soybean seeds and cord were returned to the parent company.
“This year we had 30 percent of the seed we had sold and collected money for returned to my dealership which then returned it to the mother company Pioneer,” Morse said.
More said a total of 10 semi-truck loads of soybean and three semi-truck loads of seed corn were returned. He said the summer months have been much kinder.
“We’ve gotten some rain, we’ve gotten some heat, things look good,” Morse said.
He said he’s hoping for better luck next spring.
“There’s really not much you can do, you just hope that mother nature smiles on us better for another year,” Morse said.
