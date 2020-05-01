The coronavirus has hit our nation's agriculture system hard.
Some farmers are even being faced with the decision to kill or dispose of their livestock due to lack of workers and demand.
Here in Michigan, officials say that's an issue we haven't seen quite yet.
"Fortunately, in Michigan our processing capacities have remained relatively constant," said Ernie Birchmeier with the Michigan Farm Bureau.
He says they've seen at least a 30 percent shutdown of pork processing across the country, along with shortages in beef, lamb and poultry.
He explains that while this has created some issues at the processing end, Michigan’s consumers have created demand in different ways.
"Our demand has shifted from half of it being outside retail grocery stores, to now virtually one hundred percent of it being there, and along with that the processing has to catch up," Birchmeier said.
And that's something other agricultural groups have noticed too.
"We're confident that there's an ample supply for consumers to meet that demand," said George Quakenbush from the Michigan Beef Industry Commission.
He says despite COVID-19's impact on our farming industry, there's no need for people to fear about running out of meat.
"Avoid the urge to panic buy,” Quakenbush said. “There's plenty of beef, there's plenty of other proteins in the marketplace. There may be some temporary reductions in the variety of cuts that you might be used to seeing. But we're confident in the supply, as long as we don't have consumers who choose to panic buy."
