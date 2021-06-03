Farmers are looking to the skies and wondering when will it rain?
It’s sunny and warm but they need rain because mid-Michigan is in a moderate drought.
“Right now, we’re still OK for the short term, but we’ll see what happens long term,” said Randy Hayward, owner of WAR Farms in Bay County.
Hayward said the prolonged stretch of dry weather mid-Michigan is having hasn’t stopped him from planting his wheat, corn, and bean crops.
“They’re struggling but they’ll be good for like I said another 10 days, two weeks, and then we’ll really start to have some problems,” Hayward said.
The TV5 First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for temperatures in the 90s this weekend into next week with mostly dry conditions. It's not the weather report Hayward is hoping for.
“We just need consistent rainfall,” Hayward said. “That’s pretty much what it is right now. Everything is pretty well planted and up. We’re just going from there.”
Hayward says if the rain doesn’t come, it will have a serve impact on his bottom line.
“It will definitely slow down any purchases for the next couple of years that’s for sure,” Hayward said.
Hayward isn’t giving up on his crops yet, saying there’s still time for mother nature to produce a good yield, but that time is running out.
“Everybody say a little prayer, how about that,” Hayward said.
