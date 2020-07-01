With the hot weather expected to stick around for a while, and not a drop of rain in sight, some crops could suffer during a year that’s already been tough.
Most can go some time without water, but for others, a prolonged stretch could be catastrophic.
“Pray. When it comes to mother nature, there’s not too much that we can do,” said Bob Kernstock, farmer.
Kernstock said his fields haven’t seen measurable rain since June 10.
The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for high heat and low chance of rain over the next several days. It’s an outlook that’s making Kernstock nervous.
“We’re starting to show stress in the crop right now, especially the corn,” Kernstock said.
The Michigan Farm Bureau said Kernstock isn’t alone.
Theresa Sisung, field crops and advisory team specialist at Michigan Farm Bureau, said farmers across the state are growing concerned about the weather.
“The crops that are being impacted the most I would say would be wheat and then those folks who have already taken off a cutting of hay or alfalfa, and they’re trying to get regrowth,” Sisung said.
Sisung said at this point, even a little bit of rain would help. She said if the skies don’t open up soon, trouble may lie ahead.
“If we don’t get something at this time next week, things could be getting pretty tough,” Sisung said.
As for Kernstock, he said his wheat is in good shape. But he is worried about his other crops. He is hoping some water will find its way to his rain gauge soon.
“Weather is always a stress in farming. So that would be one less thing to worry about,” Kernstock said.
