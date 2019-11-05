The clock is ticking for farmers to pull their sugar beets out of the ground and get them to the market.
A wet October caused the harvest to be delayed and there are still plenty of beets to go.
Some farmers are worried about the remainder of the season since the unpredictable weather may take an unfavorable turn.
“Harvest has been challenging,” said Elizabeth Taylor.
Taylor is a representative of Michigan Sugar. She said since the annual sugar beet harvest started, the weather hasn’t helped. As a result, fields are extremely muddy and that makes it hard to harvest.
“It’s been really wet. So, especially in our west area, it’s been very wet all over the place. We’ve gotten a lot of rain in October and it looks like cold weather is coming,” Taylor said.
According to the First Warn Five forecast, temperatures are on their way down. Starting Wednesday, highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s for several days.
Some farmers are worried that some sugar beets may not make it out of the fields.
“After we get a cold spell on Thursday, we’ll reassess Friday and we’re hoping that the weather looks at least a little bit promising for Friday, Saturday, Sunday. And then Sunday it looks like it is going to get really cold so we’re really hopeful that we can get as many beets as we can in before Sunday,” Taylor said.
Taylor told TV5 that there are a million tons of sugar beets that still need to be harvested.
“Our growers have been doing a phenomenal job so far getting as much as they can harvest. Growers are working together actually. You know as people finish up, they’re helping their neighbors which we love to see and it’s very helpful,” Taylor said.
Taylor is also urging everyone on the road to do their part and help out.
“If we could ask people to have patience. We know there’s a lot of trucks on the road. It is very muddy. So our growers are just doing as much as they can to get in. And just to be careful and cautious,” Taylor said.
