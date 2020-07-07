Michigan farms and agricultural processors will receive $15 million in economic assistance to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus across the state's food production industry.
The approval of the funds, which come from the federal CARES Act funding, was announced on Tuesday, July 7.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture sector has been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 virus, and this investment will provide critical resources to ensure the safety of the state’s food production industry and its workforce,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We can further our economic recovery in the state by putting federal dollars through the CARES Act to work for the people and business across Michigan through efforts like these grants to farms and food processors.”
The grants are divided between agricultural processors and farms:
- $10 million in grants will be provided to processors statewide, with a minimum grant of $10,000 and a maximum grant of $200,000.
- $5 million in grants will be available to farms statewide, with a minimum grant of $10,000 and a maximum grant of $50,000.
Applicants must apply as a processor or a farm, but not both. Funds will provide grants up to $1,000 per employee to fund COVID-19 mitigation costs. This includes testing costs, personal protection equipment, facility needs, increased sanitation costs, employee training, and upgraded safety procedures.
“Employee testing and PPE continue to be a great need both on the farm and in the processing industry,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said. “These financial resources will provide much-needed services and equipment to an already struggling sector. Having adequate testing and PPE is critical to ensuring the safety of Michigan’s food and agriculture workforce—whether domestic or migrant labor—as well as maintaining a safe and wholesome food supply.”
The program will cover costs incurred from June 1, 2020 through Sept. 15, 2020, the state said.
Eligible applicants can apply for funding beginning July 15.
To qualify, applicants must be a farm or agricultural processor located in Michigan and meet the following requirements:
- A minimum of 10 employees in Michigan, with supporting documentation.
- Provide proof of good standing with the state of Michigan, as applicable (Certificate of Good Standing).
- Attest that the business is current on all state, local and real estate taxes, or is otherwise contesting them in good faith.
“The health and well-being of employees is the top priority for Michigan’s agribusinesses, and these new grants support ongoing safety efforts across our state’s agriculture sector,” said Chuck Lippstreu, president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association. “We applaud the Governor and leaders in the Legislature for working together on a bipartisan basis to secure this critical funding, providing welcome assistance for businesses across Michigan agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.