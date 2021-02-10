Farwell Area Schools will be closed Wednesday.
The school district said many FAS staff members received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But due to some unpleasant side effects of the vaccine, Farwell Area Schools is giving its staff the day to recover.
The school district plans to continue classes on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.