Farwell Area Schools were closed on Monday, Oct. 26 to in-person education due to COVID-19, and beginning on Oct. 27 the district will only be open to in-person education for kindergarten through 3rd grade, and also 5th grade, with the exception of 1st grade students that have already been contacted by the school.
Fourth and 6-12th grades will be virtual only at this time, according to the district. Sixth and 7th grades are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 2 and the rest of the grades will return to in-person learning on Nov. 9th.
The district said if you have been personally contacted by the health department or FAS with a letter saying your student has been in contact with a positive or probable case of COVID-19, your student must follow the quarantine directions in the letter from the health department.
MMCAA preschool, FAS preschool, daycare, and after school SPARKS for the grades who are in-person may continue at this time - please contact your respective administrator or teacher to find out more information.
The district is asking for patience during this time.
