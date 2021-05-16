A 45-year-old Farwell man was taken into custody after shooting a rifle at a residence in Lincoln Township.
On Sunday morning Clare County Sherriff Deputies responded to a report of a male suspect shooting a rifle at a residence in the area of Finley Lake and Cedar in Lincoln Twp.
Deputies discovered signs of bullet holes in the home and cars parked in the driveway. After an investigation, deputies located the suspects' vehicle in the area at the suspects residence.
Authorities say the suspect ran into the woods with a rifle, deputies say the 45-year-old man from Farwell is a neighbor of where the incident took place.
A search warrant and arrest warrant were obtained, and the suspect was found in the woods by the Northern Mutual Aid Task Force and taken into custody without incident. He is lodged in the Clare County Jail and arraignment is pending according to deputies.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post, the Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division, Lincoln Twp. Fire and Rescue and Clare City Police.
