Farwell man wins $2 million prize from Michigan Powerball

A Farwell man is looking forward to a comfortable retirement after winning a $2 million Powerball prize.
Robert Mihalyfi, 65, drew the five winning numbers, 14, 18, 36, 49, and 67, in the Sept. 30 drawing.
He won a $1 million prize, but thanks to the Powerplay it multiplied to $2 million.
Mihalyfi bought his ticket at KC’s Lake Thirteen Party store, located at 587 West Surrey Road in Farwell.
“I play usually play Fantasy 5 but decided to buy a Powerball ticket to that day,” said Mihalyfi. “I checked the ticket the next day and I was stunned!”
Mihalyfi visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.
“It’s an amazing feeling to win, and it means a more secure and comfortable retirement for my wife and me,” Mihalyfi said. “We’ll share this with our family, and then put the rest towards our retirement.”
