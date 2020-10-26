Farwell Area Schools was closed on Monday, Oct. 26 to in-person education due to COVID-19.
The district said the move will give school officials and the health department time to do some contact tracing.
The district said it will re-evaluate the situation on Monday and will get information out to families.
Officials are asking for patience as they respond to information given to them by local health authorities.
