Patrons at Fashion Square Mall were asked to evacuate after fire officials located a gas leak.
Stores were forced to close at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
According to fire officials at the mall, a water main break caused a gas leak.
Officials are waiting on Consumers Energy to fix the leak.
There is no word on when the mall will reopen.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
