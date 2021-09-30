A popular shopping destination in the mid-Michigan region is up for sale.
A foreclosure auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township is set to begin soon.
"Ah man. Fashion Square Mall!" Venus Coleman said.
"Me and my family we have been coming to this mall since it opened," said Ronald Johansen, Mt. Pleasant resident.
"When I graduated from high school, that was the first year the mall opened," said Sandra Lowery, Saginaw resident.
Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall at the busy intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee is a mid-Michigan staple.
"This corner is a prominent gateway into our community. Probably the most significant corner in the county, in the region," said James Wickman, Saginaw Township manager.
The mall, a popular destination for decades, goes up in a foreclosure auction in a week.
Fashion Square Mall has been a traditional retail space for almost 50 years. New owners could mean big changes.
"It's really going to be up to the next owner of the mall," Wickman said.
Wickman said the bank receiver expects the mall to have a new owner sometime next year. The building encompasses 786,000 square feet.
The possibilities for the space are wide open.
"Make a go of it as it is and to make some new investment and freshen it up a bit, or if they have some new ideas of other uses," Wickman said.
Some mall goers said they would feel like they were losing a little part of themselves if the site were repurposed.
"I absolutely would miss this traditional space. Call me a throwback if you will," said Damian Fisher, Saginaw resident
"If it's not a place to shop. I will miss that," Coleman said.
"To me it was like a family event to be able to go shopping," Lowrey said.
