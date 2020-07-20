Fast-food workers gathered at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint with a message about being essential workers.
Workers feel they deserve better treatment and they want people to know their jobs matter too.
“A lot of people don’t look at fast-food workers as essential workers and they are. They just as much in this fight,” said Organizer Lisa Williams.
“Somebody had to be there to take the money, to hand you your coffee, to make your coffee,” said Tysheika Benman.
Benman works at Burger King. She said sometimes she feels overlooked during the pandemic, especially when it comes to payment.
“Now if you miss a day of work or you’re late for a shift you get six hours instead of eight or four hours instead of nine. You can tell,” Benman said.
Benman said that could be minor to some, but for others, it means choosing which bills to pay or pass up on.
“The difference between buying groceries and paying the light bill,” Benman said.
Benman said that is why she is marching at the rally. She wants fair wages in the fast-food industry and more protections during the pandemic.
The essential workers marched from the Genesee Valley Center to McDonald’s located on Linden Rd. They chanted for better wages, health insurance, and safety during the pandemic.
“Workers need a union to be able to sit at a table with corporations and talk about what it looks like to have a decent wage, what it looks like to have healthcare,” Williams said.
Williams said they are marching for healthcare and so much more.
“We’re talking about equality in the workplace, we’re talking about social justice, we’re talking about economic justice, we’re talking about let’s reform the police department, we’re talking about all of this,” Williams said.
“We’re all working together to make it better for the next generation, the next person, for a better tomorrow,” Benman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.