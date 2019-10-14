A Saginaw woman was pronounced dead after she was involved in a fatal crash in Frankenmuth.
On October 14, at 3:24 p.m. Frankenmuth police were dispatched to a personal injury accident on Tuscola at Reese Rd. located in Frankenmuth Township.
According to police, the initial reports indicated this was a two-car head on collision with multiple injuries and one person not moving.
Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the injured until multiple MMR response rigs arrived.
Officials said that once the patients were stabilized, they learned that a passenger in one of the vehicles did not make it.
This initial investigation indicated that a 2008 Mercury Mariner was traveling east on Tuscola near Reese Rd. when it crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2014 Chevy Silverado.
Police said three people were in the Mercury, a 36-year old Saginaw female driver, 35-year-old Saginaw man front seat passenger, and a 44-year-old Saginaw female rear seat passenger. The Chevy was occupied by a 62-year-old man from Unionville.
The two front seat occupants in the Mercury were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The third rear seat passenger was pronounced decreased at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was uninjured.
It appears seat belts were worn by all subjects except the deceased.
The accident is under investigation.
Names are not being released until proper notification can be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.