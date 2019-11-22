A man is dead after a crash in Rich Township.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at the intersection of Silverwood Road and Swaffer Road on Thursday, November 21 around 7:15 pm.
44-year-old Ronald Romanowski struck a deer within the roadway, sending the driver into a ditch before going airborne and plowing into a farm field.
Romanowski was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about two and half hours to traffic.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Mayville Fire and Rescue, Mayville Ambulance Service and Lapeer County EMS Ambulance Service.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.