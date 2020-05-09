Two Mid-Michigan men are dead after a fatal crash in Bay County on Friday, May 8.
Deputies were dispatched to Cody Estey Rd. and Nine-mile Rd. for reports of a personal injury accident.
Deputies found that a silver 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Cody Estey Rd. and crossed the center into the eastbound lanes where two men were working on a disabled farm trailer.
According to deputies, the vehicle struck David Troy Wright of Standish and Steven Norris Milliman of Pinconning.
Deputies said Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and Milliman was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Standish.
Deputies said alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.