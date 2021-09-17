Police are investigating a drowning at Lobdell Lake that took a man’s life.
On Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1:36 p.m., police officers and firefighters were sent to the 8000 block of Haviland Beach for a water rescue.
A 76-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, both from Howell, were boating when the man slipped off the ladder with no lifejacket into the water, according to the preliminary investigation.
The woman threw a lifejacket to the man and then jumped in to help. She then screamed for help and lake residents nearby responded, the Argentine Township Police Department said.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned the two victims were retrieved from the water by other boaters. The 76-year-old man was unresponsive, and the 72-year-old woman appeared to be in shock, according to police.
Emergency personnel performed lifesaving efforts on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While Argentine Township Police are handling the ongoing investigation, anyone with more information on the incident or may have witnessed it is asked to call 810-735-5317. Argentine Township police officers and firefighters were assisted by the Linden Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and Medstar Ambulance.
