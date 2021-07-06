Authorities are investigating a crash in the city of Flint that left one person dead.
The crash happened on W. Fifth Avenue and N. Grand Traverse Street on Monday, July 5 at 6:07 a.m.
A grey Pontiac was heading south on Grand Traverse Street when it was struck by a white Chrysler traveling east on Fifth Avenue, according to the on-scene investigation.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 8:56 a.m. The next of kin was notified.
Police believe speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
