A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the city of Flint.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6:16 p.m. on Alpha Way near Western Rd, according to the Flint Police Department.

The lone victim of the crash has been identified as 23-year-old Jordan Lee Millard.

According to police, Millard was traveling eastbound on a white Yamaha motorcycle on Alpha Way when he struck a parked vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, but it is not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

