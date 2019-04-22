A Saginaw house fire that left a man dead has been ruled arson.
The Saginaw Fire Department was called to 2420 Bancroft Street at 2:12 a.m. on Monday, April 22.
Michigan State Police report that firefighters found 37-year-old Gregory Cross Jr. from Lansing dead inside the home.
"It's kind of hard with my nephew man," said Robin Young. "My nephew is gone."
Young is mourning the sudden loss of his nephew, Gregory Cross Jr.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Young, the homeowner, was home with two grandchildren, aged 17 and 11, a great-grandchild, who is 9-months old, and 37-year-old Cross, when the fire broke out.
"I know I got my grandkids out of there and reached over there to get him but it was too hot," Young said.
Young, two grandchildren, and the great-grandchild were able to escape.
"My nephew just had a stroke about four or five years ago and he just learned how to walk and stuff," Young said.
While the fire raged on, bystanders tried to help.
"I tried to run through the back door and by the time I made it through the back door, like two or three steps, the smoke went in my nose and I couldn't take it no more," said Buddy Vine. "And then I heard a boom sound like something blew up in the house."
Vine said he saw a strange light in the front window. He said kids were yelling to him that the house was on fire.
Vine said he tried his best to get Cross Jr. out but the fire was just too intense.
"I wish the best for the family, you know," Vine said. "That's the only thing I can say, I just wish the best for the family."
Young believes the fire that took the life of his nephew was no accident.
"I hope they find the person that did it," Young said.
And now fire investigators agree. They said the fire was intentionally set. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-44ARSON.
