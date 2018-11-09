At least one person is dead after a crash in Saginaw Township Thursday night.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the corner of Weiss and Greendale.
Two vehicles collided.
A man driving westbound on Weiss crossed over the center line into eastbound traffic.
One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, but a second vehicle crashed in the roadway.
Weiss was shut down between Center and Berberovich while crews responded.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female driver was taken to a nearby hospital for her minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
