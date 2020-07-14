The stabbing of a 77-year-old man and a police-involved fatal shooting. And it all started with an argument over masks.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Sean Ernest Ruis got into an argument with a 77-year-old man outside a convenience store in the Lansing area.
The man told Ruis to wear a mask.
Ruis stabbed him and ran from the store.
But when he was confronted by police?
“The suspect gets out of his car, approaches and attacks the deputy with that knife,” said Lt Brian Olesky with Michigan State Police.
The deputy gave a warning and then fired.
Ruis died in the hospital but the 77-year old is stable.
“This is the first one I’ve heard in Eaton County,” said Sheriff Tom Reich. “Especially going to this extreme.”
It may be a first in Eaton County but violence over masks is a disturbing trend.
Calvin Munerlyn, a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint was shot to death in May after telling Charmell Teague’s daughter to wear a mask.
As of Monday, retailers must enforce the mask mandate.
“With today’s society being so explosive, we have to make it a soft approach,” said Henry Reyna with Secure Solution LLC.
Reyna is security expert and former police officer. He says if you have to confront somebody try to be welcoming and have extra masks on hand.
“That would sound something like ‘Hey I’m glad you’re here today. Welcome to our property we’re trying to keep everyone safe. If you have a mask, we would appreciate your compliance. If you don’t, we have one here for you and please us keep our families safe,’” Eyna said.
He says companies should expand their training.
Another good idea is having a table between you and the person, it can give you some space if things get out of hand.
“As soon as we see somebody start becoming emotional, we have to give them empathy,” Reyna said. “We have to come across that we care.”
