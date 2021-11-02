Officers are investigating a shooting in Flint’s north side that left one man dead.
Police were sent to the 2600 block of Bellview Street at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 for the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Officer Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
