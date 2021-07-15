Officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city of Flint.
Police were sent to the 100 block of E. Hobson Ave. at 11:34 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
