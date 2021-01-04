Flint police are investigating after they found the victim of a deadly shooting inside a vehicle.
On Friday, Jan. 1 at 9:09 a.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 700 block of W. Dewey St. for a person who was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the male victim in his 30s with numerous gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to contact Det. Trp. Kenneth Shingleton (810) 237-6967. Det. Trp. Caleb Pratt (810) 237-6953, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
