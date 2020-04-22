The COVID-19 pandemic has caused organizers to cancel upcoming spring and summer festivals.
Could popular fireworks shows in Mid-Michigan be in trouble?
“As of right now, we are still going with our fireworks on July 4,” said Thomas Roy, president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks.
Roy said he is taking a wait and see approach while cautiously optimistic about this year’s event.
“We still have a lot of time to raise money and do what we have to do and make sure that people are still safe and social distancing and things like that,” Roy said.
The same goes for Doug Clark, president of the Bay City Fireworks.
As of now, it’s full speed ahead for three days of booms and bangs in Bay City.
“We want to hold the event. I think that people are so stir crazy being in their home now that they’re going to be just raring to go when it comes time for an event outside, especially to celebrate our freedom,” Clark said.
Clark said he doesn’t want to put anyone at risk. He said if social distancing guidelines are still in place by June 1, the show may not go on.
“If we were to have the event and we were required to have the six-foot social distancing, I really don’t think that we could have the event,” Clark said.
Clark said if they had to cancel the show, all reservations and fees paid from participants will be honored for next year.
As for Roy, he said the only source of fundraising for his show is the can and bottle drive. He estimates about $5,000 to $7,000 worth of bottles and cans have been collected so far. He said at this time he is going to make every effort to put on a great show.
“The citizens and residents of Saginaw County deserve the fireworks, especially after all this has gone on. And we’re going to do our best to provide it,” Roy said.
The Bay City Fireworks is also doing a bottle drive. Residents can drop off bottles and cans at Coco Loco on Euclid, Stan’s Gold Mine on Wilder Road, and El Mexicano on Center Avenue.
The city of Midland said it has not made any decisions on its summer events.
“We are carefully monitoring the guidelines provided by the Governor’s office and we will follow whatever recommendations are put in place for community events in July. I do not have a timeline for making a decision on this as the City’s decision will be based on forthcoming recommendations from the Governor’s office,” the city said in a statement to TV5.
