A woman is dead, a father and his daughter are injured, and two other people are recovering from a shooting in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 1900 block of Tebo St. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found all five of the victims involved in the shooting, who sustained gunshot wounds, Flint Police said.
Police say a 57-year-old woman was killed while an 11-month-old girl and a 46-year-old man are in critical condition, and a 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man are in good condition.
According to police, the 17-year-old is the father of the 11-month-old girl.
The rest of the victims are unrelated to one another.
All of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Investigators learned multiple residents and vehicles on the block were struck by gunfire.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a white Chevrolet Equinox.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information Det. Tpr. Mark Swales 989-414-0329 or stay anonymous 1-800-422-JAIL.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement.
“Our community has been devastated once again by gun violence. I pray for calm and call for all of us -- mothers, fathers, pastors, neighbors -- to come together to send a unified demand for peace in our community. We know these times are challenging and tensions are high, but police cannot do it alone. The violence must stop. The circle of retaliation must stop. This tragic loss of life cannot continue. Whenever a life is cut short, especially when a child is lost or injured, our whole community suffers. I pray for the victims, their families, and our community.”
