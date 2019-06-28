A Saginaw father was arrested after his 2-month old was airlifted to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Taylor Cantu was arrested in Saginaw Thursday night and arraigned on a charge of first-degree child abuse, according to Andy Hoag from the Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Cantu and the child’s mother took their 2-month-old daughter to Covenant Hospital on June 24 for “Seizure-like symptoms,” Hoag said.
Doctors found the baby had bleeding on the side of her brain and in both eyes, Hoag said. She also had fractures on her ribs, arms and legs.
She was airlifted to Mott Children’s Hospital at the University if Michigan. Hoag said she’s still in the hospital but doesn’t know her condition.
Cantu will be back in court at 9 a.m. on July 9 for a preliminary exam.
