A father has been arraigned after an alleged threat toward White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jeffery Perkins, 38, has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. Perkins allegedly made a threatening comment toward the school and staff on Dec. 16, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl Jr. said.
During his arraignment, Perkins was given a $50,000 bond and ordered not to possess or buy a firearm, have any contact with Saginaw Township school staff or be within a quarter-mile of any school.
Perkins is due back in court for a pre-exam conference on Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. and a preliminary examination on Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.