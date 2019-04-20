The Jackson County prosecutor has released the name of the suspect in the shotgun shooting of a 2-year-old boy earlier this week.
Michael Glance, 32, who is the father of the boy, was arrested and is being charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms counts.
He is being held on a $10 million bond in the Jackson County Jail.
His preliminary exam is set for May 1.
Friends of the family have established a GoFundMe account to help pay expenses.
