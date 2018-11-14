A father is angry over a playground incident that injured his daughter so severely she needs surgery.
He said she was the victim of bullying and school officials are not doing enough to stop it.
“Unfortunately, we shouldn’t have to be that diligent, but now we have to be that diligent,” said Shane Redfield, father.
Redfield’s 8-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital and told she needed oral surgery following what he calls a bullying incident at her school.
It happened on the playground at Clara Bolen Elementary in Tawas on Tuesday.
Redfield said another student knocked his daughter to the ground, causing injuries to her face and teeth.
He said his daughter has had problems at the school for some time now.
“Just last week there was a student that threatened to stab our daughter and another student and my response from the school was ‘we’re following protocol. Refer to your handbook.’ And that was it,” Redfield said.
On Wednesday, school officials said they were looking into the incident.
“We have no reason to believe it wasn’t an accidental incident at this time,” Principal Sarah Danck said.
Danck said they handed over surveillance video from the school’s playground to the Michigan State Police, who are investigating the incident.
Danck said there are several aides out on the playground watching and monitoring the kids’ behavior.
“At any given time, we have two to three grade levels out on the playground at once. And I have five to six aides that are staffing those positions,” Ganck said.
Redfield said he saw the video and explained the cameras don’t show the whole incident, just the aftermath.
Instead, Redfield wants more to be done for the children than just adding extra surveillance.
“If my kid was to bully somebody I would expect drastic measures to be taken from the school or the authorities. I’m not trying to hold blame to the school, but we have to find a way to hold these people responsible,” Redfield said.
