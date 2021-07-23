Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw has transferred the name or Father Ronald Dombroski from the website’s list of clergy with an allegation of child sexual abuse to the list clergy permanently removed from the ministry.
On Feb. 28, 2018, the Diocese of Saginaw received an allegation of sexual abuse with a minor against Dombroski from his early years of ministry. Dombroski was placed on administrative leave and could not engage in public ministry.
Two more allegations were received by the diocese after he was put on leave. Dombroski told the diocese he could not recall what actually happened more than 40 years ago and said he is willing to live of life or prayer and penance.
A life or prayer and penance included a permanent condition that Dombroski cannot exercise public ministry and is instructed not to wear clerical clothing and present himself as a priest in public.
Bishop Gruss released this statement:
“My prayers remain with any and all who have suffered sexual abuse by clergy, especially minors and vulnerable adults. As we know, the pain runs deep and the wounds are easily reopened. I hope and pray that resolution in this case will be a step toward healing for all involved, and I ask for your continued prayers for all victims of abuse. Those, including clergy, whose actions have injured others, must be held accountable.”
To report allegations of abuse within the Diocese of Saginaw, call 844-324-3374.
